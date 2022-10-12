Tributes
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 12.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:40 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group.

It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday.

Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15 Hawaii airport websites, including the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. HNN was initially told by officials that Hawaii had not been targeted.

The state said the hackers only reached public-facing websites and that there was no impact on traveler safety, operation or internal systems.

“Events such as this highlight the importance of all organizations, public and private, remaining vigilant of cyber threats and implementing recommended security measures,” aid Office of Homeland Security Administrator Frank Pace.

“We are in close contact with our federal partners at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the situation.”

