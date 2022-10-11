WATCH: HNN sits down with Republican candidate for governor Duke Aiona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the general election nears, former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona is making his case for why he should be the next governor of Hawaii.

Aiona won the Republican primary race for governor, saying his party would come together to make their pitch to general election voters of having “a robust two-party system.”

Aiona served as lieutenant governor under Gov. Linda Lingle and then ran unsuccessfully to serve as the state’s chief executive twice. He said he’s running for governor for a third time to offer voters a choice.

Hawaii News Now’s Mahealani Richardson sat down with Aiona in an extensive interview to get a deeper understanding of his priorities if elected governor. He touched on everything from his stance on abortion to the gun control debate to how he plans to combat the dearth of affordable housing in the state.

To watch Hawaii News Now’s extensive interview with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.