WATCH: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job to lead Hawaii.

Hawaii’s next governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history from the skyrocketing cost of living to the dearth of affordable housing

Lt. Gov. Josh Green, the Democratic nominee, says he’s the right person to “lead Hawaii forward.”

During the COVID pandemic, Green became a leading voice in Hawaii government for not only medical expertise but practical advice and guidance. He says his performance during the pandemic is proof of his ability to lead to the state.

Hawaii News Now’s Mahealani Richardson sat down with Green in an extensive interview to get a deeper understanding of his priorities if elected governor — from his approach on building a new Aloha Stadium to the abortion rights issue to whether he plans on imposing tourism fee.

