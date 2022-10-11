Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania

Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By WFMZ staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WFMZ) - Two people were hurt when a dynamite truck exploded in Pennsylvania.

Emergency dispatchers say the blast happened on Monday. Officials say there are no details about what led up to the explosion.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion and say federal, state and local authorities have been notified.

The two victims are expected to survive.

“So far is some property damage, and we do have a few people that are were injured, but it’s non life threatening. It’s not critical,” said Michael, regulatory compliance manager at Maine Drilling and Blasting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
Jaren Asalele, 19, of O'ahu.
Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters
Suspects wanted for robbery in violent home invasion in the Kuliouou area
HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion
Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Traffic alert
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
About forty all-female teams are competing in an annual off-road race that tests accuracy as...
Hawaii stunt car driver competes in thousand-mile, all-female race through desert
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94