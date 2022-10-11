Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Texas officer acquitted of assault in fatal 2019 shooting

FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.
FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By The Associated Press and JUAN A. LOZANO
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas police officer has been acquitted on an assault charge related to the 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with a history of mental illness after the two struggled over his stun gun.

A jury on Tuesday found Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz innocent of aggravated assault by a public servant for the May 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in suburban Houston.

Prosecutors had argued Delacruz, who is Hispanic, was not justified in using deadly force against Turner, who was Black, questioning whether he had been in danger. But the officer’s attorney told jurors Delacruz feared for his life and he only shot Turner in self-defense after she used his stun gun against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
Rogelio Canilao
Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles,...
Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona
Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
The order comes after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, which has allowed 18...
Ige signs executive order protecting access to reproductive health services
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Attorneys argue over school shooter’s fate: death or prison
Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday,...
Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier