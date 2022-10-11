Major rail construction project set to begin in Kalihi could take years to complete

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bustling stretch of Kalihi is about to get even busier as a major construction project for the rail will soon get underway along Dillingham Boulevard.

The rail authority said it is now allowing the construction company Nan Incorporated to begin work. They’re expected to start before the end of this year and finish in early 2026.

The nearly $500 million contract is for the relocation of utilities along Dillingham Boulevard. Work will begin from OCCC and end near the intersection of Dillingham and North King.

It is going to be a massive project involving electrical lines, sewer lines, storm drains, traffic signals and street lights as well as roadway improvements.

As a result, officials said there will be multiple construction sites operating simultaneously. They’re expecting both daytime and nighttime work — and some areas may see construction 24/7.

That means road closures, closed sidewalks and limited street parking.

“It is going to be painful for the community, for the businesses, and residents, people driving along that corridor — but it’s a necessary evil,” HART CEO Lori Kahikina said.

Rail leaders said the contractor Nan Inc. will hold monthly virtual meetings on the project and the traffic impact.

In the meantime, a virtual meeting on the utility relocation work in downtown will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

