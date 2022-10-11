LIVE: Ige to sign executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige will sign an executive order Tuesday mandating access to reproductive health care services in Hawaii.

The order comes after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, which has allowed 18 states to enact full or partial abortion bans.

Ige called the Supreme Court ruling extreme and outrageous and a step backward for women’s rights.

The signing of the executive order will take place at the Governor’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

