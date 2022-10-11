Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona
PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said.
Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m.
All three women killed were freshmen and lived in the same residence hall.
Balberdi was a pre-med student studying biology.
Investigators are trying to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.
