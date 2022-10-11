Tributes
Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona

A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles, killing one person near Table Mesa Road.(Arizona's Family)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said.

Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m.

All three women killed were freshmen and lived in the same residence hall.

Balberdi was a pre-med student studying biology.

Investigators are trying to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash.

This story will be updated.

