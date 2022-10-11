Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman got lucky after hitting a massive jackpot in Las Vegas last week.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot totaling more than $717,000 after playing a slot machine at the Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino, according to a news release from the company.

The guest usually stays at the California Hotel and Casino during her trips to Las Vegas, but this time, she switched things up by staying at the Fremont.

During her time there, the woman decided to give the Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno $5 slot machine a shot. By inserting a total of $100 and waging just $15, she hit three Buffalo Inferno 3X symbols and won a massive jackpot of $717,738.88 — all in her first spin.

The Boyd Gaming properties in Vegas continue to see huge wins.

On Sept. 20, a guest at the Orleans Hotel and Casino brought home $110,363 from the “Pai Gow Poker” progressive jackpot.

A guest at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino had multiple wins on Aug. 8. The guest won more than $21,000 at the Pai Gow 5 Aces Progressive Jackpot along with an additional $2,000 on the Fortune Bonus.

