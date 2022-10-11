Tributes
Forecast: Light winds with scattered showers move over the state, thunderstorms possible

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 11.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light wind conditions can be expected during the next several days as a front remains over the western half of the state.

A humid wetter weather pattern is shaping up for the next few days, with the potential for a few thunderstorms at times as well.

A new cold front is forecast to move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. The front is expected to bring a return of moderate trade winds and more typical trade wind weather back to the island chain.

The moderate north swell is trending down through Tuesday. Another north swell will likely increase surf along north-facing shores to near or slightly above High Surf Advisory levels on Friday.

A long period south swell may bump south-facing shore surf during the second half of the week.

