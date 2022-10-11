Tributes
Flood advisories issued on Kauai, Oahu as moisture moves in from the south

Radar shows widespread rain around the western half of the state.
Radar shows widespread rain around the western half of the state.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:57 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough just north of the islands is drawing deep tropical moisture over the western end of the state and triggered flood alerts Monday afternoon for portions of Kauai and Oahu.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a flood advisory until 4:15 p.m. for the entire Garden Isle.

Rainfall was seen over the islands, with the heaviest storms over windward areas near Kapaa and Wailua.

Rain was coming down at up to 2 inches per hour.

On Oahu, a flood advisory was issued until 4:45 p.m. for central and windward Oahu.

Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour were reported, with the potential for more rainfall through the afternoon and into the rush hour.

Mostly cloudy conditions were expected statewide Monday afternoon, with pop-up showers due to late day sea breezes.

A deeper trough is forecast to move near the state Wednesday, bringing another round of deep tropical moisture from the south, with the potential for isolated downpours and thunderstorms, mainly for Kauai and Oahu.

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds with scattered showers move over the state, thunderstorms possible
Beautiful sight: The rising of the Hunter's moon
Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins