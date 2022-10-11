Flood advisories issued on Kauai, Oahu as moisture moves in from the south

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trough just north of the islands is drawing deep tropical moisture over the western end of the state and triggered flood alerts Monday afternoon for portions of Kauai and Oahu.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a flood advisory until 4:15 p.m. for the entire Garden Isle.

Rainfall was seen over the islands, with the heaviest storms over windward areas near Kapaa and Wailua.

Rain was coming down at up to 2 inches per hour.

On Oahu, a flood advisory was issued until 4:45 p.m. for central and windward Oahu.

Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour were reported, with the potential for more rainfall through the afternoon and into the rush hour.

Mostly cloudy conditions were expected statewide Monday afternoon, with pop-up showers due to late day sea breezes.

A deeper trough is forecast to move near the state Wednesday, bringing another round of deep tropical moisture from the south, with the potential for isolated downpours and thunderstorms, mainly for Kauai and Oahu.

