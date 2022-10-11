Tributes
EMS: 3 people in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:43 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said three people are in serious condition after being shocked near Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m., injuring a 34-year-old, 36-year-old and 56-year-old.

EMS said the three men all suffered first and second degree burns.

The roadway has been closed as an investigation remains ongoing.

Details on what lead up to the incident are not clear at this time. HNN has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

