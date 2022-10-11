Tributes
Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife

The 81-year-old appeared via a video feed from cellblock.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 81-year-old suspect accused of killing his estranged wife at an Ala Moana-area apartment faced a judge on Monday.

It came as newly released court records revealed more details about the murder last week Friday on Sheridan Street.

According to court records, when officers arrived on scene, the suspect, Rogelio Canilao, told one of them, “I murdered my wife.”

Investigators said he had blood splatters on his chest and legs — and his socks were soaked with blood.

'She didn't deserve it': Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife

Officers found 76-year-old Teresita Canilao’s body in the unit. They said she had been beaten with an unknown object.

Rogelio Canilao was charged with second-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Monday via a video feed from cellblock. He was barefoot and spoke at times, but neither the court, nor Hawaii News Now, could make out what he was saying.

The judge confirmed his bail at $1 million.

