Connecticut man dies after being pulled from waters off Kapalua Bay

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 11.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:42 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man visiting from Connecticut has died after being pulled from waters off Maui, officials said.

The Maui Fire Department said the incident happened in the area of Kapalua Bay around 10 a.m. Monday.

Officials said an Ocean Safety officer brought the 49-year-old visitor to shore after he was found unresponsive. Crews assisted with CPR, but despite all efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Surf in the area was reported to be 6 to 8 feet.

During the same time, Ocean Safety and fire crews also responded to multiple emergency calls in the near Napili Bay.

Officials said multiple swimmers were rescued about 300 yards from shore.

MFD said a woman was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.

