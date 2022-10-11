After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education is seeking the public’s input to help public schools plan for the future.

Tuesday is the last day to answer the BOE’s 29-question survey that discusses the current school system and what could be done better.

According to Hawaii Kids Can, the Hawaii State Board of Education has not had a strategic plan in place since 2020 — which marked the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that year, the 2030 Promise Plan was presented, but it was never approved nor revisited.

With conditions of the pandemic being what they are now, the BOE wants to get a new plan in place and they want the public’s help.

BOE said their survey can be filled out with one device and should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

The board has already scheduled community meetings to get more public opinion and insight into Hawaii’s educational system. It is holding 15 meetings across the state starting Tuesday night on Maui.

Board officials said they are hoping to share the results of the survey later this month or in early November.

BOE said it is hoping to implement a new strategic plan by February 2023.

For more information or to participate in the survey, click here.

