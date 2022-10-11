Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools

According to Hawaii Kids Can, the Hawaii State Board of Education has not had a strategic plan...
According to Hawaii Kids Can, the Hawaii State Board of Education has not had a strategic plan in place since 2020.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:19 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education is seeking the public’s input to help public schools plan for the future.

Tuesday is the last day to answer the BOE’s 29-question survey that discusses the current school system and what could be done better.

According to Hawaii Kids Can, the Hawaii State Board of Education has not had a strategic plan in place since 2020 — which marked the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During that year, the 2030 Promise Plan was presented, but it was never approved nor revisited.

With conditions of the pandemic being what they are now, the BOE wants to get a new plan in place and they want the public’s help.

BOE said their survey can be filled out with one device and should take no more than 10 minutes to complete.

The board has already scheduled community meetings to get more public opinion and insight into Hawaii’s educational system. It is holding 15 meetings across the state starting Tuesday night on Maui.

Board officials said they are hoping to share the results of the survey later this month or in early November.

BOE said it is hoping to implement a new strategic plan by February 2023.

For more information or to participate in the survey, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hawaii woman, who asked to remain anonymous, took home more than $717,000 playing a slot...
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
Rogelio Canilao
Court docs: 81-year-old suspect in Ala Moana-area murder confessed to killing wife
A driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 crashed into several vehicles,...
Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona
The fire department responded to a call overnight in Kailua.
Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 10, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 11, 2022)
Fentanyl pills are very deadly and can be disguised as something for kids.
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
Starting as early as spring, parking fees for visitors could begin at Ulua Beach and the...
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds with scattered showers move over the state, thunderstorms possible