Warm and humid with more widespread rainfall on the way

Humid conditions are expected for much of the week, with partly sunny skies and afternoon showers expected Monday. Winds are light, thanks to a deep low pressure system far to the north that has cut off the trades. More showers are expected midweek as a front develops near Kauai Monday night and Tuesday. The front will have the potential to draw up a steady stream of deep tropical moisture from the south, especially for the western islands, Tuesday through Thursday.

Winds are expected to remain light through Thursday, so the eastern half of the island chain will likely have afternoon clouds and pop-up showers, with a chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island. Another cold front could move southward into the state Friday and Saturday, with the trade winds finally following behind it, along with more typical trade wind weather conditions.

In surf, a high surf advisory remains posted for most north-facing shores as a north swell peaks overnight, and then gradually fades away through Wednesday. Another north swell could bring another round of low-end advisory-level waves near the end of the week. A long-period south swell is just about peaking, with another similar sized swell expected midweek. East shore surf will remain small, except for shorelines exposed to the north swell.

