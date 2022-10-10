Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Warm and humid with more widespread rainfall on the way

Warm and humid conditions are expected for much of the coming week, with more widespread...
Warm and humid conditions are expected for much of the coming week, with more widespread showers Tuesday through Thursday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Humid conditions are expected for much of the week, with partly sunny skies and afternoon showers expected Monday. Winds are light, thanks to a deep low pressure system far to the north that has cut off the trades. More showers are expected midweek as a front develops near Kauai Monday night and Tuesday. The front will have the potential to draw up a steady stream of deep tropical moisture from the south, especially for the western islands, Tuesday through Thursday.

Winds are expected to remain light through Thursday, so the eastern half of the island chain will likely have afternoon clouds and pop-up showers, with a chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island. Another cold front could move southward into the state Friday and Saturday, with the trade winds finally following behind it, along with more typical trade wind weather conditions.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a high surf advisory remains posted for most north-facing shores as a north swell peaks overnight, and then gradually fades away through Wednesday. Another north swell could bring another round of low-end advisory-level waves near the end of the week. A long-period south swell is just about peaking, with another similar sized swell expected midweek. East shore surf will remain small, except for shorelines exposed to the north swell.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Police closed a portion of Kanaina Avenue due to an investigation.
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
Suspects wanted for robbery in violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai
HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion
Traffic alert
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

Latest News

Widespread showers are expected for the Tuesday-Thursday time period.
Light winds ahead of a spell of wet weather
File photo of a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard.
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores
Widespread showers are expected for the Tuesday-Thursday time period.
Light winds and some afternoon showers close out the weekend
Winds will be light and variable through the weekend, with warm and humid conditions.
Spell of warm and humid weather for the weekend and beyond