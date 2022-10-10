Tributes
Wahine stay unbeaten in Big West play after downing UC Irvine, UC San Diego

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team got two wins this weekend to stay unbeaten in the Big West Conference.

Hawaii — back at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — took on UC Irvine on Friday night and would go on to secure the sweep by a score of 25-17, 25-19, 25-13.

Leading the way last night were the ladies in the middle.

UH middle blockers Amber Igiede, Tiffany Westerberg and Kennedi Evans combined for 30 kills on 41 errorless swings.

Moving to Saturday, the Wahine met the Tritons of UC San Diego.

The tritons were trying to pull off the upset.

Throughout the night, they made a pretty good case for themselves, taking both set one and two to deuce, however UH would hold on to win those two.

The craziness continued into the night, UCSD snagging a win in set three to force the fourth, but in the end Hawaii would have the last laugh, they down the Tritons, 27-25, 30-28, 23-25, 25-19.

UH is back on the road to take on CSU Bakersfield and Cal Poly.

