Twins raised in foster care walk 20 miles in Hawaii in memory of children killed in system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twin brothers from South Carolina are raising awareness for kids in foster care by walking at least 20 miles in all 50 states.

Davon and Tavon Woods were taken from their biological family at birth and placed into the foster care system.

The twins were in Honolulu last week and walked from Waimanalo to the State Capitol -- dedicating six miles to 6-year-old Isabella Ariel Kalua and three miles to 3-year-old Fabian Garcia, both of whom died in foster care in Hawaii.

“My idea of creating a new change in the foster care system is to of course come up with a new system and just getting everybody all around the world involved and I feel like the more people we get involved the better we can most definitely make a change,” Davon said.

“A lot of these kids past are like broken glass as a foster parent you have to be able to put those pieces back together,” Tavon said.

After completing the walk in Hawaii, the twins have 38 more states to go.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.