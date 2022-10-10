Tributes
Tampa Bay Lightning suspends Ian Cole pending sexual abuse investigation

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) works around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian...
Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) works around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole (28) during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.(Chris O'Meara | AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By The Associated Press and STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.

The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.

“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press earlier Sunday the league had launched an investigation. Daly added the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media.

Cole’s agent did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Cole is a 33-year-old veteran playing with his seventh organization.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

