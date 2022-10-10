Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
Jaren Asalele, 19, of O'ahu.
Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters
Suspects wanted for robbery in violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai
HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion
Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Traffic alert
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown

Latest News

3 boaters missing off the coast in Plaquemines Parish rescued by Coast Guard
3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Louisiana
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Search continues for toddler missing for more than 5 days
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated
Davon and Tavon Woods walked from Waimanalo to the Hawaii State Capitol to remember two...
Walking 20 miles in each state, twins raise awareness about foster care system