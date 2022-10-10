Tributes
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence.

Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday.

Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home.

Mendoza is assigned to the Pearl City, Waipahu district. At last check Sunday, he has not been charged.

HNN has reached out to HPD for more information and is awaiting details.

This story will be updated.

