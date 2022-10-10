Tributes
Hoarder house goes up for sale in California

Neighbors were stunned to see a for sale sign in a clean front yard of the house that for years had been surrounded by walls of trash. (KCAL/KCBS)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:33 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A California home that made national headlines for the amount of trash filling the yard for years has been put up for sale.

“We’re all kind of in disbelief now that we may not have to have this in our neighborhood anymore,” said James Eric, who lives nearby.

Neighbors on Bircher Street were stunned to see a for sale sign sitting on a clean front yard of the house that for years had been surrounded by walls of trash and a home to rodents.

The home went on the market Friday, but neighbors are suspicious about the timing. The listing comes after the county filed a public nuisance lawsuit against the owner and her son.

Residents said any time there has been legal action taken, the trash disappears but eventually returns. That has some of them concerned the problem will not go away.

“I’m happy to see it, but I don’t believe it until I see the ‘sold,’ because these people are playing games for the last five years,” said another area resident, Karlo Gharib.

The people who live in the home refused to answer the door to speak.

The real estate company confirmed the house was listed but would not share further details on why it was for sale. A representative would only say the news coverage has caused the homeowner stress.

Neighbors disagree, saying they had seen swift action taken by city and county officials to get the property cleaned up.

They are cautiously optimistic that the eyesore of a home will be a thing of the past.

“I hope someone moves in, cleans up, and we can say goodbye to the rodents,” Eric said.

It is listed at $875,000.

