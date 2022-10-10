Tributes
Tributes
Forecast: Humid conditions and light winds persist; increased rainfall to move in

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 10.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Humid conditions and light winds will continue through much of the week. Clouds and showers will favor island interior sections of the island during the afternoons.

More widespread rainfall is expected Tuesday through Thursday as a front develops near the western end of the state and slowly tracks east, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible over much of the state Tuesday through Wednesday.

A cold front may then move over the islands Friday and Saturday, bringing some wet weather to windward areas and a return of moderate trades to the island chain.

A High Surf Advisory in effect for the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island through early Monday morning.

A late week northwest to north moderate, medium period swell may again increase surf along north-facing shores to near the advisory levels.

A mid-week arrival of a small south swell may bump up south-facing shore surf during the second half of the week.

