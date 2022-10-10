Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua.

HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.

Through their investigation, firefighters entered the rooftop of the building and said smoke was found emanating from the ventilation ductwork.

Crews then worked to extinguish the fire, finishing just before 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

