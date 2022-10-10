Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Firefighters respond to overnight building fire at Kailua Business Center

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 10.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a building fire overnight in Kailua.

HFD said six resource units, staffed with 22 personnel, responded to the incident around 1:40 a.m. Monday after smoke was seen coming out of the Assagio’s in the Kailua Business Center.

Through their investigation, firefighters entered the rooftop of the building and said smoke was found emanating from the ventilation ductwork.

Crews then worked to extinguish the fire, finishing just before 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaren Asalele, 19, of O'ahu.
Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
Suspects wanted for robbery in violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai
HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion
Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Traffic alert
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown

Latest News

Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Humid conditions and light winds persist; increased rainfall to move in
Oahu restaurants can now apply for outdoor dining permits
Oahu restaurants can now apply for outdoor dining permits
As general election approaches, HNN political analyst discusses top campaigns
As general election approaches, HNN political analyst discusses top campaigns
Holidaymakers wearing face masks visit Asakusa Sensoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo Wednesday, May...
Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen