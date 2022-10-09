Tributes
Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters

Jaren Asalele, 19, of O'ahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen in waters off Kauai’s North Shore.

County authorities identified him as Jaren Asalele of O’ahu.

According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach. A family member entered the water and attempted to help him, but lost track of Asalele after he went underwater and did not resurface.

First responders were sent to the scene around 3 p.m. Rescuers from the county fire department, police, and Coast Guard responded.

The search was suspended Saturday evening at sundown. Efforts resumed Sunday morning.

Authorities say Asalele is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing orange swim shorts.

Anyone who may see any sign of him is asked to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

Officials added a high surf advisory is in effect for all north-facing shores of Kaua’i.

This story may be updated.

