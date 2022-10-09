Tributes
As part of national movement, dozens rally for women’s rights at State Capitol

Demonstrators also showed support for women in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:37 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people gathered at the state capitol on Saturday to take part in a national movement and stand for women’s rights.

Men and women marched around the state capitol while chanting and holding signs to show their support for abortion rights.

“It’s not just about abortion being a woman’s choice, but it’s this idea that it’s a traditional practice,” said Ihilani Lasconia.

“Abortion care and all general healthcare, especially for women, is a community concern and issue.”

And trailing behind the crowd were two individuals against abortion, Alice Abellinda and Kimo Wallace.

“We come to these marches because we want to speak up for the unborn and those who have no voice,” said Abellinda. “And we’re pro-life and saving children.”

“I’m here because that’s the biggest tragedy in human history where a baby gets aborted and they’re trying to normalize it,” said Wallace.

Demonstrators also showed support for women in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died while in morality police custody for improperly wearing her headscarf.

27-year-old protestor Arlene cut her hair during the rally as a sign of solidarity. She said what’s happening in Iran seems to be “a way more extreme version of what’s happening in the states right now.”

Arlene added that if the United States doesn’t pay attention to what’s happening in the world, then there would be “implications.”

“We wanted to stand for the woman in Iran and march and protest for their liberation as well,” said Lasconia.

“Patriarchy isn’t something that’s just experienced in America, but patriarchal violence is experienced internationally.”

