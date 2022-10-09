Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Light winds and some afternoon showers close out the weekend

Light winds are expected for the next several days, with rather wet weather possible midweek.
Light winds are expected for the next several days, with rather wet weather possible midweek.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light winds with afternoon sea breezes are expect for the next several days as an area of low pressure to the north disrupts the trade wind flow. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers are expected for interior and leeward areas, with a few locally heavy showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for Hawaii Island. Even wetter weather is possible Tuesday through Thursday statewide as the low draws up deep tropical moisture over the islands. Trade wind conditions may return by the end of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

At the beach, a high surf advisory has been issued for north-facing shores as a new swell arrives and peaks Sunday. Some exposed east-facing shores could get elevated surf from this swell. Another advisory-level swell is possible late in the upcoming week. South shores will get waves from a small long-period swell that’s expected to peak this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Police closed a portion of Kanaina Avenue due to an investigation.
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip stabbings suspect asked for photo with showgirl impersonators before attack, police say
Three people are in serious condition following a single-truck rollover in Kapolei.
EMS: 3 seriously injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei

Latest News

File photo of a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard.
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores
Winds will be light and variable through the weekend, with warm and humid conditions.
Spell of warm and humid weather for the weekend and beyond
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Eventually some pop up showers will develop over the state
Tracking changes in the forecast with muggy winds and pop up showers
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins