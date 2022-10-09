Light winds and some afternoon showers close out the weekend

Light winds with afternoon sea breezes are expect for the next several days as an area of low pressure to the north disrupts the trade wind flow. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers are expected for interior and leeward areas, with a few locally heavy showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for Hawaii Island. Even wetter weather is possible Tuesday through Thursday statewide as the low draws up deep tropical moisture over the islands. Trade wind conditions may return by the end of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

At the beach, a high surf advisory has been issued for north-facing shores as a new swell arrives and peaks Sunday. Some exposed east-facing shores could get elevated surf from this swell. Another advisory-level swell is possible late in the upcoming week. South shores will get waves from a small long-period swell that’s expected to peak this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.