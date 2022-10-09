Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores

File photo of a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard.
File photo of a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north-facing shores for Sunday.

The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected.

Beachgoers, especially visitors who are unfamiliar with local ocean conditions, should be aware of stream breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents that could make swimming difficult and dangerous.

This swell is expected to fade slowly through Wednesday. Another swell from the north-northwest may push waves back into low-end advisory territory near the end of the upcoming week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Police closed a portion of Kanaina Avenue due to an investigation.
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip stabbings suspect asked for photo with showgirl impersonators before attack, police say
Three people are in serious condition following a single-truck rollover in Kapolei.
EMS: 3 seriously injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei

Latest News

Light winds are expected for the next several days, with rather wet weather possible midweek.
Light winds and some afternoon showers close out the weekend
Winds will be light and variable through the weekend, with warm and humid conditions.
Spell of warm and humid weather for the weekend and beyond
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Eventually some pop up showers will develop over the state
Tracking changes in the forecast with muggy winds and pop up showers
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen Robbins