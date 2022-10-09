High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north-facing shores for Sunday.

The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected.

Beachgoers, especially visitors who are unfamiliar with local ocean conditions, should be aware of stream breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents that could make swimming difficult and dangerous.

This swell is expected to fade slowly through Wednesday. Another swell from the north-northwest may push waves back into low-end advisory territory near the end of the upcoming week.

