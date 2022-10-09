Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College.

Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.

Organizers say young Filipino leaders need support and mentorship to increase representation, promote Inclusivity, create solidarity, and inspire empowerment in the community.

For more information, visit https://www.filipinojaycees.org.

