Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

BWS, environmental groups commemorate anniversary of reported Red Hill fuel leak

Red Hill rally at Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center
Red Hill rally at Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly a year since a reported whistleblower revealed Navy officials knew a fuel leak at the Red Hill facility was contaminating water.

Environmental groups and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply commemorated the anniversary today outside the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center.

They unveiled petitions with hundreds of signatures demanding the Navy provide medical support and other water sources for residents still experiencing health and water contamination issues.

They also want the Navy to ensure the defueling of the Fuel Storage Facility within months, not years.

Special section: Navy Water Crisis

“This is not going to end until this is fixed, until the tanks are defueled, until Red Hill is shutdown,” Oahu Water Protectors Nani Peterson said. “We will stand and we will stand even stronger every single time.”

Board of Water Supply Chief Ernie Lau said the most important thing is that people stay informed and engaged.

“Don’t let what happened a year ago and affected the families on JBPFF be forgotten. Don’t let what’s happening to our water resources be forgotten.”

On Friday, the state health department approved the navy’s plan to remove a million gallons of fuel from the pipelines that come from the Red Hill tanks.

Repairs are slated to begin in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Police closed a portion of Kanaina Avenue due to an investigation.
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
Gov. Ige announced on Tuesday the distribution schedule for tax refunds.
Haven’t gotten your state tax rebate yet? A paper shortage might be to blame
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip stabbings suspect asked for photo with showgirl impersonators before attack, police say

Latest News

Men and women marched around the state capitol while chanting and holding signs to show their...
As part of national movement, dozens rally for women’s rights at State Capitol
As part of national movement, dozens march at State Capitol in support of women's rights
As part of national movement, dozens march at State Capitol in support of women's rights
File photo of a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard.
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores
Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife