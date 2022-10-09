BWS, environmental groups commemorate anniversary of reported Red Hill fuel leak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly a year since a reported whistleblower revealed Navy officials knew a fuel leak at the Red Hill facility was contaminating water.

Environmental groups and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply commemorated the anniversary today outside the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center.

They unveiled petitions with hundreds of signatures demanding the Navy provide medical support and other water sources for residents still experiencing health and water contamination issues.

They also want the Navy to ensure the defueling of the Fuel Storage Facility within months, not years.

“This is not going to end until this is fixed, until the tanks are defueled, until Red Hill is shutdown,” Oahu Water Protectors Nani Peterson said. “We will stand and we will stand even stronger every single time.”

Board of Water Supply Chief Ernie Lau said the most important thing is that people stay informed and engaged.

“Don’t let what happened a year ago and affected the families on JBPFF be forgotten. Don’t let what’s happening to our water resources be forgotten.”

On Friday, the state health department approved the navy’s plan to remove a million gallons of fuel from the pipelines that come from the Red Hill tanks.

Repairs are slated to begin in two weeks.

