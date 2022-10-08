Water restored at Tripler Army Medical Center; resuming normal operations underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center said water service to the Tripler Community has been restored as of Saturday morning.

Water was restored at approximately 8 a.m.

This comes after a water main break near the hospital’s visitor center had canceled all Friday appointments.

Officials said the system continues to be monitored. Normal operating hours and services will resume Tuesday.

Healthcare staff said they will contact patients affected by cancellations on Friday.

The Veterans Affairs building was also impacted, but the pharmacy drive thru is open.

Tripler’s emergency room also remains open.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.