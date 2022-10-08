Tributes
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire

Neighbors used garden hoses to help HFD battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon.
Neighbors used garden hoses to help HFD battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon.(Courtesy: Cody Dillon)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon.

Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop.

HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured.

A damage estimate is pending and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

'She didn't deserve it': Community left in shock after woman allegedly killed by estranged husband
'She didn't deserve it': Community left in shock after woman allegedly killed by estranged husband
