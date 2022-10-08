WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon.
Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop.
HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured.
A damage estimate is pending and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.
