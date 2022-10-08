Warning signs posted after aggressive shark spotted breaching off Makaha beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are posted throughout Makaha Beach after an aggressive shark was spotted Friday afternoon.

Officials said the 12 foot shark was observed breaching the water on the town side of the beach.

Lifeguards will be out early Saturday morning checking the beach for sharks.

Ocean crews advise the public to check with a lifeguard before swimming.

This story will be updated.

