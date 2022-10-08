Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Warning signs posted after aggressive shark spotted breaching off Makaha beach

Shark warning signs were posted after an aggressive shark was spotted at 7 p.m. Sunday (Image:...
Shark warning signs were posted after an aggressive shark was spotted at 7 p.m. Sunday (Image: Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services/Facebook)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:22 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are posted throughout Makaha Beach after an aggressive shark was spotted Friday afternoon.

Officials said the 12 foot shark was observed breaching the water on the town side of the beach.

Lifeguards will be out early Saturday morning checking the beach for sharks.

Ocean crews advise the public to check with a lifeguard before swimming.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation Friday morning after a person was found dead...
HPD: 81-year-old man called 911 and confessed to killing estranged wife
Police lights
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

Manuel’s bail is set at $1 million.
Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court
Residents lined Kahekili Highway in Waiehu on Thursday with a clear message.
Maui affordable housing project on pause, pending lawsuit
Cable bridge, Washington
Police search for suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation Friday morning after a person was found dead...
HPD: 81-year-old man called 911 and confessed to killing estranged wife