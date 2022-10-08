Tributes
Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court

Manuel’s bail is set at $1 million.(HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:09 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said.

Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder.

The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki Avenue.

According to court documents, Officials said Manuel stabbed the victim with an 11-inch knife.

A witness told authorities that she overheard two men arguing under the bridge. The witness then recalled that the victim was bleeding from the chest and the suspect ran towards Kaimuki High School, carrying a knife.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim at the scene and rushed him to a nearby trauma facility in critical condition where he later died. Officials have identified the victim as Otil Bobby Oiterong.

HPD said Manuel and Oiterong likely knew each other.

Manuel’s bail is set at $1 million. An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

