Paper stock shortage delays $300 tax refunds by another week

The Department of Taxation said paper stock for check were ordered ahead of time but haven't come in yet.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to supply chain issues with paper stock, it will be another week until taxpayers receive their paper refunds, the state Department of Taxation said Friday.

The state said paper stock for the checks were ordered ahead of time by the State Department of Accounting and General Services, but they haven’t received them yet.

The tax department said the paper checks are slated to go out the week of Oct. 17.

Paper refunds will be distributed in batches of 2,000 checks.

Those who provided a bank account on tax returns should have received their refund through direct deposit in September. Over 280,000 direct deposits were issued throughout the state as of Oct. 3.

Charles Ursua of Ewa Beach is among the people waiting for a paper check.

Brando Satoshige of Maui said the extra money is needed. “It’s so expensive living here like living check to check, it’s pretty hard,” Satoshige added.

According to the state, some people who may have been eligible might not have received the refund because they haven’t filed state income tax for 2021. This includes kupuna who don’t need to file.

Officials said those who’ve filed an individual income tax return are automatically processed.

For those who did not file an income tax return can still do so by Dec. 31.

If you did not receive your refund via direct deposit or have any questions, email the State Department of Taxation at tax.refunds@hawaii.gov.

For more information on Hawaii tax refunds, click here.

