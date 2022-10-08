Spell of warm and humid weather for the weekend and beyond

Winds will be light and variable with warm and humid conditions through early next week a a large low pressure system is parked well to the north. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible for interior and leeward sections, with a higher chance for downpours and maybe a thunderstorm or two for Maui and Hawaii Island.

Looking further ahead, rainfall may become more widespread starting Monday night or Tuesday as the low to the north draws up more deep tropical moisture over the islands ahead of a cold front approaching from the north. There’s the potential for a very wet weather pattern that could last a few days, so stay tuned.

At the beach, the high surf advisory has been canceled for north shores, but waves are still just below the advisory threshold. Another swell arriving Saturday night may push wave heights above advisory levels Sunday and then slowly fade into midweek.A small long-period swell for south shores will peak this weekend, while east shores will remain small, except for shorelines exposed to the north swell.

