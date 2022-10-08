Police investigation closes road in Kapahulu; woman in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation has shut down a portion of Kanaina Avenue in Kapahulu on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Honolulu police, officers were sent to a report of an injured person.

Witnesses on scene told Hawaii News Now that the woman collapsed on the sidewalk and hit her head.

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed off Kainana Avenue, between Hinano and Makini streets as they investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.