Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Developers break ground on new Oahu solar farm that will collect energy, but also store it

A new solar farm coming to Oahu will provide a new source of electricity to consumers — even after the sun goes down.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new solar farm coming to Oahu will provide a new source of electricity to consumers — even after the sun goes down.

The Kupono Solar and Battery Storage project will be located on 131 acres of military land in Ewa. It will eventually be large enough to power 10,000 homes.

But what’s special about the project is that it will use state-of-the-art battery technology that can store excess energy for up to six hours.

That energy can then be used during peak hours between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., when demand is highest, developers said.

“So as the sun sets, we will be pulling the energy out of the batteries and into the grid to provide solar after sunset,” said Jason Smith, general manager of Bright Canyon Energy Corp.

Developers Bright Canyon and Ameresco Renewable Energy held a groundbreaking Friday attended by a number of local elected officials, military leaders and community leaders.

They say the project will likely be complete in 2024.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono said the project will be partially funded by tax breaks provided in the inflation reduction bill.

“This is really a coming together of a lot of different players of the military obviously, and two private companies,” Hirono said.

The project will create about 100 jobs and eliminate about 50,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

“When you see a project like this go into place, it’s not just an energy plan, it’s actually decarbonizing our environment. It also is economic diversification,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation Friday morning after a person was found dead...
HPD: 81-year-old man called 911 and confessed to killing estranged wife
Police lights
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

The Navy’s plan is just the first phase of defueling and is part of the DOH’s emergency order,...
With conditional DOH approval, Navy gets green light to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Eventually some pop up showers will develop over the state
Minimum wage increases off set by price increases
Hawaii’s minimum wage hike could impact food stamp benefits for some
Hawaii marine biologists are celebrating what's being a called a game changing development for...
State-of-the-art catamaran expected to take Hawaii marine research to ‘new frontiers’