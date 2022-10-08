Tributes
LIST: Ready to get into the spooky spirit? Here are some fun Halloween events on Oahu

Halloween is almost here.
Halloween is almost here.(Pexels via MGN)
By Elyssa Arquero
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season.

Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families.

These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates are set for Halloween weekend.

Missing an event? Contact us at news@hawaiinewsnow.com if you know of an event not listed here.

Aloha Stadium’s third annual ‘Dead End: The Aftermath’ drive-thru event

  • Date: Begins on Oct. 7 and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Halloween
  • Location: Aloha Stadium
  • Cost: Entry for one vehicle is $65 – $75
  • About: The event will feature six interactive, outdoor and drive-thru horror scenes with spooky characters and monsters surrounding your car.
  • Click here for more information

TRICK-OR-TREAT at Ala Moana Center this Halloween

  • Date: Monday, October 31st
  • Location: Ala Moana Center in the Ewa Wing Court
  • About: Over 100 merchants throughout the center will be handing out candy. Each will have a “Trick-or-Treat Here” sign in their window. Free treats will be available. Come with family and friends dressed in your Halloween costume!
  • Click here for more information

Pearlridge Center “Candy Crawl” Halloween event

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mauka and Wai Makai
  • Location: Pearlridge Center
  • About: Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating at stores; candy and activities at booths; giveaways; live entertainment; and a costume contest!
  • Click here for more information

Halloween Events at Windward Community College

  • Date: Lineups of Halloween-themed shows are taking place from Oct. 7–29
  • Location: Windward Community College at the Hokulani Imaginarium
  • Cost
    • Mayan Archeoastronomy and Nightwalk: Haunted Village Tour
      • $6 child (ages 4–12 years)
      • $7 Windward CC students, staff, military and seniors 65 and over with ID
      • $8 general admission (13 years and over)
  • About: Windward Community College is hosting several Halloween shows and showtimes throughout October including Flying Monsters, a haunted graveyard tour, stargazing, and educational Haunted Village Tour nightwalks.
  • Click here for more information

Haunted House Skeleton Key Hawaii at KOA Theater

  • Date: The haunted house attraction is open from Oct. 7 to Oct. 31.
  • Location: KOA Theater
  • Cost: First week special ($10 tickets), second week special ($20 tickets), and third week special ($25 tickets)
  • About: This haunted attraction is created by long-term theater practitioners and includes Halloween-themed lights and performances.
  • Click here for more information

Honolulu Museum of Art’s annual “HoMAween” event

  • Date: Oct. 29
  • Location: Honolulu Museum of Art
  • Cost: $20 tickets for adults, $10 tickets for members, children 18 and under free
  • About: HoMA’s family-friendly event features kid-friendly games, arts and crafts, community performances, and more. Kids will be trick-or-treating around the museum, making goody bags, and are welcome to join a keiki costume parade.
  • Click here for more information

Haunted Plantation

  • Date: Oct. 13 to Oct. 31
  • Location: Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu
  • Cost: $21 ticket per person
  • About: This frightening, haunted experience is a walk-through past strobe lights, fog, and scary monsters. Haunted plantation is Hawaii’s scariest haunted attraction and is ranked one of America’s top haunts!
  • Click here for more information

Waimanalo Country Farms’ Fall Harvest Festival

  • Date: Opens on Tuesdays-Sundays from Oct. 1 to Nov. 20
  • Location: Waimanalo Country Farms
  • Cost: $12 per person (children 2 years and under are free)
  • About: Take a walk through the beautiful sunflower fields, pumpkin patch, and stop by the country market to purchase Dakota corn, as well as food and beverages.
  • Click here for more information

