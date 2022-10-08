LIST: Ready to get into the spooky spirit? Here are some fun Halloween events on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season.

Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families.

These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates are set for Halloween weekend.

Aloha Stadium’s third annual ‘Dead End: The Aftermath’ drive-thru event

Date: Begins on Oct. 7 and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Halloween

Location: Aloha Stadium

Cost: Entry for one vehicle is $65 – $75

About: The event will feature six interactive, outdoor and drive-thru horror scenes with spooky characters and monsters surrounding your car.

TRICK-OR-TREAT at Ala Moana Center this Halloween

Date: Monday, October 31st

Location: Ala Moana Center in the Ewa Wing Court

About: Over 100 merchants throughout the center will be handing out candy. Each will have a “Trick-or-Treat Here” sign in their window. Free treats will be available. Come with family and friends dressed in your Halloween costume!

Pearlridge Center “Candy Crawl” Halloween event

Date: Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mauka and Wai Makai

Location: Pearlridge Center

About: Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating at stores; candy and activities at booths; giveaways; live entertainment; and a costume contest!

Halloween Events at Windward Community College

Date: Lineups of Halloween-themed shows are taking place from Oct. 7–29

Location: Windward Community College at the Hokulani Imaginarium

Cost Mayan Archeoastronomy and Nightwalk: Haunted Village Tour $6 child (ages 4–12 years) $7 Windward CC students, staff, military and seniors 65 and over with ID $8 general admission (13 years and over)

About: Windward Community College is hosting several Halloween shows and showtimes throughout October including Flying Monsters, a haunted graveyard tour, stargazing, and educational Haunted Village Tour nightwalks.

Haunted House Skeleton Key Hawaii at KOA Theater

Date: The haunted house attraction is open from Oct. 7 to Oct. 31.

Location: KOA Theater

Cost: First week special ($10 tickets), second week special ($20 tickets), and third week special ($25 tickets)

About: This haunted attraction is created by long-term theater practitioners and includes Halloween-themed lights and performances.

Honolulu Museum of Art’s annual “HoMAween” event

Date: Oct. 29

Location: Honolulu Museum of Art

Cost: $20 tickets for adults, $10 tickets for members, children 18 and under free

About: HoMA’s family-friendly event features kid-friendly games, arts and crafts, community performances, and more. Kids will be trick-or-treating around the museum, making goody bags, and are welcome to join a keiki costume parade.

Haunted Plantation

Date: Oct. 13 to Oct. 31

Location: Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu

Cost: $21 ticket per person

About: This frightening, haunted experience is a walk-through past strobe lights, fog, and scary monsters. Haunted plantation is Hawaii’s scariest haunted attraction and is ranked one of America’s top haunts!

Waimanalo Country Farms’ Fall Harvest Festival

Date: Opens on Tuesdays-Sundays from Oct. 1 to Nov. 20

Location: Waimanalo Country Farms

Cost: $12 per person (children 2 years and under are free)

About: Take a walk through the beautiful sunflower fields, pumpkin patch, and stop by the country market to purchase Dakota corn, as well as food and beverages.

