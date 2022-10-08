Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion

Suspects wanted for robbery in violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai
Suspects wanted for robbery in violent home invasion in Hawaii Kai(Crimestoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night.

Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area.

Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male suspect pushed her to the ground and held her at gunpoint.

According to a news release, a second male suspect ran inside the home and attacked another woman in her bedroom, zip tied her and demanded money.

Officials said the victim was later able to escape and call for help. Both suspects immediately fled the scene in a white BMW SUV.

The first suspect is described as an unknown male in his early 40s. He stands between 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-10-inches. Police describe him to have a medium build, with fair complexion and light-colored eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and pants along with white and grey shoes.

The second suspect is described as an unknown male in his 30s. His height is between 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches. Police describe him to have a medium build, light complexion and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and shoes, along with a “reckless” multi-colored hat.

HPD is asking the public to also look out for the suspects vehicles: a white BMW SUV and a black Chevy Colorado truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Police closed a portion of Kanaina Avenue due to an investigation.
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip stabbings suspect asked for photo with showgirl impersonators before attack, police say
Three people are in serious condition following a single-truck rollover in Kapolei.
EMS: 3 seriously injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei

Latest News

Halloween is almost here.
LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family
Tripler Army Medical Center (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Water restored at Tripler Army Medical Center; resuming normal operations underway
Traffic alert
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown
Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife