HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night.

Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area.

Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male suspect pushed her to the ground and held her at gunpoint.

According to a news release, a second male suspect ran inside the home and attacked another woman in her bedroom, zip tied her and demanded money.

Officials said the victim was later able to escape and call for help. Both suspects immediately fled the scene in a white BMW SUV.

The first suspect is described as an unknown male in his early 40s. He stands between 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-10-inches. Police describe him to have a medium build, with fair complexion and light-colored eyes.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and pants along with white and grey shoes.

The second suspect is described as an unknown male in his 30s. His height is between 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches. Police describe him to have a medium build, light complexion and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and shoes, along with a “reckless” multi-colored hat.

HPD is asking the public to also look out for the suspects vehicles: a white BMW SUV and a black Chevy Colorado truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

