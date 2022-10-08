Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen

Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been compromised due to malicious apps.(Natee Meepian's Images via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meta, Facebook’s owner, is warning that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

Company researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

A Meta spokesperson says the company is reaching out to the users who may be at risk.

The malicious apps are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services.

App users are often asked to log in with Facebook, enabling hackers to steal logins and passwords.

A Google spokesperson says the apps that have been identified as part of the scam are being removed from Google Play.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresita Canilao is remembered as a 'bastion of stability' by her close friends.
‘She didn’t deserve it’: Community left in shock after 81-year-old allegedly kills estranged wife
Police closed a portion of Kanaina Avenue due to an investigation.
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip stabbings suspect asked for photo with showgirl impersonators before attack, police say
Three people are in serious condition following a single-truck rollover in Kapolei.
EMS: 3 seriously injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei

Latest News

A horse owner in Utah says his four-legged companion has returned home after running with wild...
Missing horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years, owner says
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
A 13abc reporter is on the site and said shell casings were found along the street at the...
3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game
A horse owner in Utah says one of his animals has returned home after running with wild...
Horse returns home after running with wild mustangs
Tripler Army Medical Center (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Water restored at Tripler Army Medical Center; resuming normal operations underway