Episode 132: Maui author Trish Michael wants you to ‘find your happy’

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What makes you happy, how do you find it ... and what can you do to achieve more happiness in your life?

Maui author Trish Michael, of “Finding Your Happy,” offers helpful tips for kids and adults to find their power amid trauma, hardships and just daily life.

Michael faced constant adversity as a two-time cancer survivor, a single mom at 18, and for 20 years was in an abusive marriage.

She says we all need reminders of how we can make the best of anything that comes our way.

