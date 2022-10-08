City to open applications for outdoor dining permit program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As part of a two-year pilot program, the City is opening permit applications for eateries interested in outdoor dining.

Oahu restaurants can apply on the Department of Transportation Services online application portal starting on Monday. Hotels, clubs and bars can also participate.

The City said the program is designed to provide an economic boost to eligible restaurants and give diners a fun option for eating out.

Among the rules for outdoor dining, service will not be allowed between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Officials said DTS will implement the outdoor dining services pilot program and issue permits to approved applicants.

There is a $50 application fee and approved permits will be valid for six months.

Click to watch the City’s Office of Economic Revitalization webinar to learn more about the application process.

To access the application, click here.

