Block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday.
That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.
Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.
The City said roads will possibly be closed until 7 p.m.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
