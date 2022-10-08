Block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday.

That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.

Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.

The City said roads will possibly be closed until 7 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

