3 injured in shooting outside of Ohio high school football game

By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Three people were injured in a shooting outside a high school stadium during a football game in Ohio.

The Toledo Police Department reported they have two suspects in custody.

The incident took place towards the end of a game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High School at Whitmer High School, according to WTVG.

According to a press release from Washington Local School District, the three victims included two adults and one Whitmer High School student. Police said the victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims or the suspects have not been released at this time.

Police reported an off-duty Toledo Police officer at the game informed dispatch that shots were being fired at the stadium. The officer, along with 15 other off-duty deputies began evacuating attendees and searching for victims.

One witness reported there was about eight minutes left during the game when it was abruptly stopped after shots were heard.

Cell phone video shows people running after a shooting injured three people outside a high school football game in Toledo, Ohio. (TRENTON ZUBER)

The witness also recalled hearing what sounded like fireworks before masses of people, including spectators and players ran to the fieldhouse to take cover.

WTVG crews reported seeing shell casings along the street near the southeast side of the stadium.

The Washington Local School District reported in a statement that spectators, guests and players were immediately evacuated as the school initiated its safety plan.

“No guests were injured in the evacuation, and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic,” school officials said in the statement.

Kevin Parkins, the Head of School for Central Catholic High School, thanked Washington Local Schools in a statement for their quick response and efforts to ensure the safety of attendees.

“I’d like to offer a word of gratitude to the Whitmer administration and police who responded tonight,” he said. “In those moments of chaos, they were able to provide us with some guidance that was really important.”

