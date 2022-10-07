Tripler Army Medical Center cancels all appointments due to water main break

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center said all appointments have been canceled Friday following a water main break on campus.

The hospital said the water main broke near the visitor center.

Healthcare staff said they are contacting patients who were scheduled. Officials said the Veterans Affairs building is also impacted.

So far, there is no estimated timeline on when the water main will be fixed.

Meanwhile, Tripler’s emergency room remains open.

This story will be updated.

