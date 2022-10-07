Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Tripler Army Medical Center cancels all appointments due to water main break

Tripler Army Medical Center (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Tripler Army Medical Center (Image: Hawaii News Now)(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center said all appointments have been canceled Friday following a water main break on campus.

The hospital said the water main broke near the visitor center.

Healthcare staff said they are contacting patients who were scheduled. Officials said the Veterans Affairs building is also impacted.

So far, there is no estimated timeline on when the water main will be fixed.

Meanwhile, Tripler’s emergency room remains open.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation Friday morning after a person was found dead...
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
HVO's top scientist explains the current situation at Mauna Loa
HVO's top scientist explains the current situation at Mauna Loa
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
Three people are in serious condition following a single-truck rollover in Kapolei.
EMS: 3 seriously injured after truck rolls over in Kapolei