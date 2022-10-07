Rainbow Wahine volleyball returns home to host UC Irvine, UC San Diego

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a success weekend on the road, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back at home for a pair of Big West Conference home matches.

The Wahine host UC Irvine and UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday, resepectively at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH is coming off of back-to-back wins over Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State to stay undefeated in Big West play — one of two teams that remains unbeaten in the league.

Freshman Caylen Alexander a big piece to Hawaii’s success, the first year outside hitter earned her third Big West Freshman of the Week honors after her performance on the road.

Both matches are slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time, with the games being televised on Spectrum OC16.

