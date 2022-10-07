Open House: Well-managed unit at One Kalakaua and resort like living at Makaha Valley Towers

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!

Welcome to the vibrant energy and excitement of One Kalakaua! This lower floor unit is close to elevator and includes a Lanai. One Kalakaua is Honolulu’s only full service, fee simple retirement community offering excellent support services for our kupuna with Exercise classes, fine dining, organized events and activities, entertainment, excursions, weekly maid service, resident care nursing services, plus a skilled nursing floor. Come and join the One Kalakaua Senior Living Ohana and live a well-managed, carefree life. Schedule your private showing today.

Next up – Nestled at the base of Makaha Valley, the Makaha Valley Towers offer resort like living at a fraction of the cost. With Breathtaking sweeping ocean and mountain views, this fully furnished corner unit is near the elevator and laundry room with new carpet, tile, paint, and kitchen upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel fridge, and stove, as well as beautiful bathroom upgrades. The amenities include 24-hour security, on-site management office, Central AC, BBQ and picnic area, heated salt water pool, and hiking paths.

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home -- or are interested in refinancing your current one -- get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

