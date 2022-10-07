Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Nationwide rallies Saturday for “Women’s Wave” for reproductive rights

More than 420 events are planned in all 50 states.
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
(FILE) Thousands rally for the annual Women's March in Washington, DC. (July 9, 2022)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Saturday October 8th, one month before Election Day, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to rally nationwide in a day of action to raise awareness for reproductive rights ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The event is being called “Women’s Wave” with more than 420 events planned in all 50 states. Gray Washington News Bureau’s Nicole Neuman speaks to Rachel Carmona, the Executive Director of the Women’s March.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation Friday morning after a person was found dead...
HPD: 81-year-old man arrested for murdering his wife in Ala Moana area
In this image taken from video, a distraught woman is comforted outside the site of an attack...
Fired police sergeant attacks Thai day care center, kills 36
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees — but not all
Airfare wars continue: Hawaiian, Southwest both offering $29 inter-island flights
Police responded to a stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard

Latest News

The Navy’s plan is just the first phase of defueling and is part of the DOH’s emergency order,...
With conditional DOH approval, Navy gets green light to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
FILE - A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3,...
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays