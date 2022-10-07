Windward Oahu residents: Military’s ‘anti-terrorism’ fence is too big and too close to their homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military has its marching orders to build a roughly 3-mile, 7-foot-high barbed wire fence around Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo.

Federal regulations require an “anti-terrorism force protection” fence around the training area.

But residents aren’t happy about it.

“They actually drilled holes across the property onto our property and I came out and they moved them back since,” said Keolu Hills resident Jeremy Rich.

He says the fence is going up too close to his property.

“I was a little upset. I heard it was supposed to be 30-feet back from the property line, but there are many cases where it seems not to be,” said Rich.

Lois Hewlett gathered with other neighbors Thursday who call it an eyesore.

“I’m horrified. I want to know why that fence is up there,” she said.

State Rep. Lisa Marten says the Marines told her the fence would be kept off the ridge facing the neighborhood.

“They misinformed me. They gave me information and they did something else and I said hey don’t do that again please. Before you make any changes please let me know and they didn’t,” said Marten.

“It’s just like Red Hill and I’m so disappointed,” she added.

In a statement, the Marine Corps said it is seeking to be transparent.

“Since before construction began on the Marine Corps Training Area Perimeter Fence project, Marine Corps Base Hawaii staff and personnel have worked hard to openly communicate and provide accurate information on the fence and its intended location to elected officials, residents, and adjacent landowners,” said 1st Lt. Mark McDonough, Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in a statement.

“The 30-foot setback is intended to give MCBH personnel room to maintain the fence as time goes on. This setback is being implemented along the entirety of the fence, except in locations where typography and other factors do not allow,” he added.

The military says its has dealt with trespassing, poaching and illegal dumping and that the fence is all on federal property. The project is expected to be completed by next April.

The military is briefing the Kailua Neighborhood Board on the fence Thursday night at Kailua District Park.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.